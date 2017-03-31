SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Netflix has announced plans to release its first major animated feature film.

America: The Motion Picture! will be an “R-rated revisionist history tale about the founding of the country,” according to Deadline.



Magic Mike star Channing Tatum has been tapped to voice the nation’s first president, George Washington. No additional casting information has been released at this time.

The streaming giant’s first animated feature will be directed by Archer executive producer Matt Thompson, from a script written by The Expendables scribe Dave Callaham.

America marks the latest news about original content coming from the streaming giant.

Last week, Netflix announced that their distribution deal with actor Adam Sandler has been extended with the addition of a new four-film deal with the Happy Madison boss to create more original content.

As for Tatum, he appeared this week at CinemaCon 2017 to unveiled new footage from Twentieth Century Fox’s spy action sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

