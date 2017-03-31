Gwyneth Paltrow Cookbooks Could Increase Risk of Food Poisoning, Professor Warns

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Recipes included in Gwyneth Paltrow’s cookbooks include incomplete cooking instructions that could lead to increased risk of food poisoning, a food safety expert has warned.

North Carolina State University Professor Ben Chapman and a group of researchers analyzed 29 cookbooks — including Paltrow’s — and found that less than nine percent of them contained proper information on safe endpoint temperatures, or the temperatures that cooked food should reach before being consumed, according to the Independent.

Dr. Chapman specifically criticized a recipe for rotisserie chicken provided in Paltrow’s 2011 cookbook My Father’s Daughter, which he said did not provide a safe endpoint temperature.

“I wanted to see in the Gwyneth Paltrow recipe somewhere that we know a chicken is done when it reaches 74C (165F),” Chapman told the Independent. “It provides the temperature and how long it should be cooked for but, while that is good information, it doesn’t mention what temperature it should be at the end.”

My Father’s Daughter was not included in Chapman’s study; however, Paltrow’s 2013 cookbook It’s All Good was included, and once recipe reportedly advises chefs to wash raw chicken before cooking.

But that goes against the advice of the UK Food Standards Agency, which maintains that washing raw chicken could increase the risk of food poisoning by spreading the bacteria campylobacter.

The study — published in the British Food Journal — also found that recipes for Tandoori turkey kebabs, turkey meatballs, Thai-style chicken burgers and other dishes in It’s All Good contained no safe endpoint temperatures.

A spokesperson for Paltrow reportedly pointed out to the Independent that while the book doesn’t contain endpoint temperatures, it does include the proper cooking temperature and cook time.

The 44-year-old Iron Man actress has branched out in recent years, both with cookbooks and with her lifestyle brand Goop.

Paltrow is particularly passionate about food; in 2015, the actress went to Capitol Hill to personally lobby for a bill that would make it mandatory to label food containing genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

Paltrow has also shared dieting advice on her Goop website, which has itself come under fire for featuring exorbitantly expensive gift ideas likely out of reach for the majority of “common” American women with whom the actress has said she identifies.

