SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Rosie O’Donnell’s apparent preoccupation with President Donald Trump’s family members kicked up a notch this week when the actress offered First Lady Melania Trump some unsolicited marriage advice.

On Wednesday, Mrs. Trump’s Twitter account @FLOTUS posted the following message: “I urge you to not be afraid to fail, as failure will never have the power to define you, as long as you learn from it.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

To which the comedienne responded: “which is y u need to divorce him. take ur son n parents and FLEE [sic].”

@FLOTUS – which is y u need to divorce him – take ur son n parents and FLEE — ROSIE (@Rosie) March 29, 2017

O’Donnell has been very outspoken about her disdain for the president, and their infamous feud dates back nearly a decade. She has previously called Trump an “orange piece of sh*t” and a “bully” who is “not even qualified to run a game show.”

The former View co-host has spent months attacking Trump’s family members.

After President Trump’s election victory, O’Donnell shared a video on social media that questioned whether or not Trump’s youngest son, Barron, was autistic. O’Donnell eventually apologized to Melania Trump for posting the video.

In February, O’Donnell led a protest outside the White House ahead of the president’s first joint address to Congress.

“We have seen what you have done, sir. We have seen your connection with Russia. The game is over,” O’Donnell said then, later vowing: “We will get him out!”

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson