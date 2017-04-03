Alec Baldwin: ‘Thoughtless Pig’ Voicemail to Daughter Gets ‘Thrown’ in My Face Every Day

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Actor Alec Baldwin has opened up about his personal and professional life in a new memoir that reveals the regrets and pain with which he says he has learned to live.

In an appearance Monday on Good Morning America to promote the new book, titled Nevertheless, the 30 Rock alum and newly minted Saturday Night Live star told host George Stephanopoulos that a 2007 voicemail to his daughter Ireland — subsequently leaked to the media — caused a “permanent break” in their relationship.

“It’s thrown in your face every day,” Baldwin said of the audiotape that made headlines nearly ten years ago. The voicemail caught Baldwin calling his then-11-year-old daughter a “rude, thoughtless little pig.”

“There are people who admonish me, or attack me, and use that as a constant spearhead to do that,” the actor said. “It’s a scab that never heals because it’s been picked at all the time by so many people. I think my daughter, that’s hurt her in a permanent way.”

It seems, however, that the Boss Baby star and his daughter have put the incident behind them.

In 2015, they posed in a photo together seemingly making light of the voicemail incident.

If I Were A Pig… I would be Rude and Thoughtless of course! 🐽 A post shared by Ireland Basinger-Baldwin (@irelandbasingerbaldwin) on Jul 26, 2015 at 11:36am PDT

… I'd be rude and thoughtless. That's the only pig to be. A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@iamabfalecbaldwin) on Jul 26, 2015 at 11:16am PDT

Ireland also addressed the 10-year-old scandal, telling Page Six in 2012 that she thought the situation was “blown out of proportion.”

“The only problem with that voicemail was that people made it out to be a way bigger deal than it was,” she told the outlet in 2012. “He’s said stuff like that before just because he’s frustrated. For me it was like, ‘OK, whatever.’ I called him back I was like, ‘Sorry, Dad, I didn’t have my phone.’ That was it.”

Baldwin has been busy playing President Donald Trump during the 42nd and 43rd seasons of Saturday Night Live. The 59-year-old actor said recently that he was preparing to retire his Trump impression.

