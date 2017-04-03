David Letterman Loving Retirement: ‘I’ve Cut My Shaving Time to Zero’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Former Late Show host David Letterman says he has been enjoying “doing nothing” since leaving the long-running ABC show, and laughs off people who say his enormous beard makes him look like a “vagrant.”

“People make fun of this beard — they think I look like a vagrant. I’ll tell you something, I have cut my shaving time to zero,” the former Late Night show host told TMZ in an impromptu interview in New York City.

Of his Late Show successor Stephen Colbert — whose ratings have soared in recent months as his show has taken an increasingly hostile tone toward President Donald Trump — Letterman said “he’s a gifted young entertainer.”

Letterman added that “it would kill” him to have to host his old show.

“Everyday, day after day after day, no. I couldn’t keep up,” he said.

While Letterman may be enjoying retirement, he hasn’t let his absence from late night stop him from bashing President Donald Trump.

The former ABC star’s last show aired two months before Trump announced his presidential bid. Letterman told New York magazine last month that the president is “insulting to America.”

“How do you know if Donald Trump is lying? His lips are moving. Thank you!” Letterman said. “But in addition to every other thing that’s wrong with the Trump, he’s ignorant in a way that’s insulting to the office, insulting to America, insulting to human rights, insulting to civil rights, insulting to John Lewis. Trump saying that broke my heart.”

