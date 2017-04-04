Designer Stefano Gabbana Proud to Dress Melania Trump for Official Portrait, Tells Critics to ‘Go To Hell’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Fashion designer Stefano Gabbana took to social media Tuesday to thank First Lady Melania Trump for wearing one of his Dolce & Gabbana jackets in her official White House portrait — and later pointedly told his critics to “go to hell.”

In a post to his Instagram account, the 54-year-old Italian designer proudly displayed the First Lady’s official portrait — released by the White House on Monday — which featured Trump wearing a D&G blazer.

“BEAUTIFUL,” Gabbana captioned the photograph, adding the hashtag “#DGWoman.”

#DGWoman BEAUTIFUL ❤❤❤❤❤ #melaniatrump Thank you 🇺🇸❤❤❤ #madeinitaly🇹 A post shared by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on Apr 4, 2017 at 2:40am PDT

It wasn’t long before the designer’s critics blasted him for taking pride in seeing his work being worn by the First Lady.

“So you have lost a follower, and worst, an admirer,” one Instagram user, @_boyafraid_, wrote to the designer.

“[I] dont care!! Really,” he replied.

Gabbana also apparently wrote to one commenter to say, “vai a cagare,” or “go to hell” in Italian.

This is not the first time the designer has taken on social media users over his show of support for the First Lady. In January, he excitedly shared a photograph of Melania Trump at the president’s New Year’s Eve party in Florida, during which she also wore a Dolce & Gabbana-designed black cocktail dress, from the company’s “Cruise” collection.

“How many stupid and ignorant people r on Instagram!” Gabbana wrote in response to his critics, before telling everyone who didn’t like his posts to unfollow him.

Gabbana is one of several designers — along with Tommy Hilfiger and Diane von Furstenburg — who have said they would have no problem dressing the First Lady, after a number of other marquee names in the fashion world, including Tom Ford and Marc Jacobs, have said they would not design clothing for her.

