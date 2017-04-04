Shia LaBeouf War Movie ‘Man Down’ Grosses £7 at UK Box Office

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Shia LaBeouf-starring war film Man Down grossed just £7 (approximately $8.60) at the UK box office in its opening weekend, according to box office figures compiled by ComScore.

The Guardian reports that Man Down opened in one theater in the country — the Reel Cinema in Burnley, Lancashire — along with its release on digital platforms, and generated a total weekend gross of £7.

The film — in which LaBeouf stars as Gabriel Drummer, a U.S marine battling PTSD after serving a tour of duty in Afghanistan — has been savaged by critics, with The Telegraph’s film critic Tim Robey describing it as an “incoherent, deranged PTSD drama [that] is an insult to the intelligence.”

Variety editor Brent Lang noted that the £7 take at the UK box office meant the theater likely sold just one ticket to the film, as the average cost of a cinema ticket in the country is reportedly £7.21.

Man Down — co-starring Gary Oldman, Jai Courtney, and and Kate Mara — was released in the United States in December 2016 and currently holds a Rotten Tomatoes approval rating of just 15 percent. According to Variety, the film grossed $454,490 in its US release.

“To say that the new film throws its star under a bus wouldn’t be entirely fair: it’s more a case of the whole bus tipping off a cliff, with [director Dito] Montiel at the wheel, and screenwriter Adam G Simon attempting some very ill-fated navigating duties,” the Telegraph‘s Robey wrote. “The movie is fragmented enough from the word go, but plummets from such an insane height at the end that you want to rewind and hand everyone involved a personalized black-box recorder.”

The film’s poor performance will come as another setback for LaBeouf, whose “He Will Not Divide Us” anti-Donald Trump art project has been forced to move multiple times this year. In March, a group of Internet sleuths tracked down the actor’s art project in a remote location in Tennessee and replaced it with a “Make America Great Again” hat.

LaBeouf’s art project initially began as a four-year live stream outside the Museum of the Moving Image in New York City, but was later taken down after the museum said the project had begun to present a security risk.

