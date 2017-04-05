Louis C.K: Donald Trump ‘A Dirty Rotten Lying Sack of Sh*t’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Comedian Louis C.K. says he regrets comparing President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler, although he now believes the commander-in-chief is a “lying sack of sh*t.”

Last March, C.K. wrote a lengthy email to his fans and urged conservative voters to not mimic “Germany in the ’30s” and vote for the “insane bigot” Donald Trump.

“Please stop it with voting for Trump,” C.K. wrote. “It was funny for a little while. But the guy is Hitler. And by that I mean that we are being Germany in the ’30s. Do you think they saw the sh*t coming? Hitler was just some hilarious and refreshing dude with a weird comb over who would say anything at all.”

The Hitler comparison earned C.K. a spot on the cover of the New York Daily News alongside Trump. The comedian now says he regrets “saying it,” but insists that that “doesn’t mean it’s not true.”

“I thought he was some new kind of evil but he’s just a lying sack of sh*t,” C.K. said of Trump Tuesday in an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Explaining his thinking, the Horace and Pete star categorized different kinds of liars.

“Sometimes people lie. ‘That guy lied, they found out he lied.’ And then there’s somebody who lies once in a while, can’t quite stay inside the boundaries of truth, right? Somebody who lies sometimes,” C.K. continued. “Then you have a liar, who’s somebody who has a problem, they can’t help it, they lie a lot. And then you have [Trump] a lying sack of sh*t. It’s insane, he’s just a gross crook, dirty, rotten, lying sack of sh*t.”

When Colbert pointed out that a Trump supporter was in the audience, C.K. said the man is nothing more than a “victim” of Trump’s lying.

“He lied to him. He didn’t lie to me. Everybody else was like, ‘Yeah, no, that’s not true.’ But that guy bought it,” he said.

The former Late Night with Conan O’Brien writer was promoting his new Netflix comedy special, tilted Louis C.K. 2017.

