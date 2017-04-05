Pepsi Pulls Kendall Jenner ‘Protest’ Ad as Backlash Intensifies

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Pepsi pulled its politically-charged, protest-themed soda commercial Wednesday following massive online backlash and also apologized to model Kendall Jenner, who starred in the two-and-a-half minute spot.

“Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding,” the soda giant said in a statement Wednesday. “Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are removing the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position.”

The ad, titled, “Live for Now Moments Anthem,” depicted Jenner ditching a modeling shoot to join demonstrators at a nondescript protest in the streets of New York City. The 21-year-old model appears to calm the raucous demonstration by sharing a can of Pepsi with a police officer.

Critics of the ad flooded social media, many of them arguing that the ad co-opted the anti-Donald Trump “resistance” movement to make a profit.

In particular, some critics noted that the scene of Jenner handing the soda can to the police officer was reminiscent of a photograph taken last year of Black Lives Matter protester Ieshia Evans confronting a police officer in Baton Rouge.

Pepsi initially appeared to defend the advertisement in a statement issued to Breitbart News on Tuesday.

“This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that’s an important message to convey,” the soda company had said.

Fallout from the commercial, however, had spread quickly on social media, and included criticism from Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s youngest child Bernice King, television personality Piers Morgan, and Black Lives Matter activist DeRey McKesson.

If only Daddy would have known about the power of #Pepsi. pic.twitter.com/FA6JPrY72V — Be A King (@BerniceKing) April 5, 2017

If I had carried Pepsi I guess I never would've gotten arrested. Who knew? — deray mckesson (@deray) April 5, 2017

It's incredible that @pepsi apologized to Kendall. She chose to be a part of that ad. Pepsi needs to apologize to the protestors. — deray mckesson (@deray) April 5, 2017

"Now just wait one second officers. I have a Pepsi." pic.twitter.com/NW0sddKOOI — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 5, 2017

J. Edgar Hoover takes aim from the grassy knoll. The motorcade approaches. He fires. JFK raises a #Pepsi to his lips, blocks the bullet. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 5, 2017

The very real struggle of the marganilized to survive under Trump is not an opportunity for @KendallJenner and @Pepsi to market themselves. — Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) April 5, 2017

The Kendall Jenner Pepsi fiasco is a perfect example of what happens when there's no black people in the room when decisions are being made. — Travon Free (@Travon) April 4, 2017

A white girl calming the tensions at a protest/rally by giving the officers some soda?…..Yea..Pepsi didn't think that one through. — #TrustTheProcess (@KENNotBeStopped) April 5, 2017

@pepsi does this look familiar? ‍♂️ Good job guys 👍. You guys are killing it 🙄😒. #wokejusttomakeabuck pic.twitter.com/lu2jnLAAJ8 — AR$ (@Oramihigh) April 5, 2017

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson