An all-out war has broken out on social media between Alec Baldwin and film producer Dana Brunetti over claims that the actor did not know actress Nikki Reed was underage when she and Baldwin filmed sex scenes for the 2006 movie Mini’s First Time.

Baldwin writes in his new book, Nevertheless, that he didn’t realize Reed was underaged until the end of filming. “When I found out, just as we finished, that she was 17, I flipped out on the producers, who had told me something different,” he writes.

Brunettti fired back at Baldwin on Twitter Tuesday, confirming that the actor “knew Reed was 16, didn’t find out AFTER filming, and did not yell at us.”

Brunettti — who has since produced the Twilight and 50 Shades of Grey film franchises — further refuted Baldwin’s claims in a interview published Wednesday morning with the Hollywood Reporter.

“Of course he totally knew how old she was,” Brunetti told THR. “That’s why there’s no nudity in the movie. He knew before we even cast the movie. I think he’s been method acting Trump too much and he doesn’t know difference between fake news anymore.”

By Wednesday night, the Hollywood A-listers were trading personal insults in what has descended into a very public, profanity-filled social media war of words.

A lengthy Twitter battle broke out between Baldwin and Brunetti, with both stars threatening to bury the other.

@ABFalecbaldwin @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am Name something I've done shady or unethical, Alec. You lied, face it, admit it and move on. I'm not afraid of bullies like you. — Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017

Baldwin challenged Brunetti to release SAG paperwork required when shooting physical scenes with minors.

@DanaBrunetti @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am SAG rules require releases for scenes involving physical contact with minors. I take you have a copy of that? — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 5, 2017

@ABFalecbaldwin @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am If required, I'm sure there is one. But really, are you going to continue to deny that you didn't know she was 16?? I'll bury you. — Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017

Baldwin continued to insist that he was unaware of Reed’s age until the end of filming. Brunetti asked Mini’s First Time producer Evan Astrowsky and director Nick Guthe to weigh in.

@DanaBrunetti @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am I was told she was 16 by her hairdresser. At the end of the shoot.

You're already buried. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 5, 2017

@ABFalecbaldwin @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am You're a fool. She just came off a movie called 13!! Do I need to bring in the other crew to vouch that you knew?? @NickGuthe wanna weigh in — Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017

@DanaBrunetti @ABFalecbaldwin @TatianaSiegel27 @NikkiReed_I_Am 1) Because she was 16 we had to submit storyboards to her parents, agents and managers of all scenes with physical contact. — Nick Guthe (@NickGuthe) April 5, 2017

Baldwin then suggested that Bruneti use the public feud as publicity for his Fifty Shades of Grey. To which Brunetti responded in kind.

@DanaBrunetti @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am Look at it as good publicity for that stunning work of yours on 50 SHADES OF GRAY — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 5, 2017

@ABFalecbaldwin @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am Look at it as good publicity for your book of lies that you have already admitted wasn't properly vetted. — Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017

The battle devolved further into name-calling and the two stars trading attacks involving their personal and professional lives.

The problem with Hollywood is they cower to blowhard bullies like @ABFalecbaldwin. He can't handle when someone like me stands up to him. — Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017

@DanaBrunetti No wonder Spacey fired you. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 5, 2017

@ABFalecbaldwin More lies. No wonder Kim divorced you. — Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017

@ABFalecbaldwin @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am I'm sure SAG has them. Contact them. You're the one maligning me and will need to defend and retract your lies. — Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017

@DanaBrunetti @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am Put down that 50 Shades part 9 script you're reading and trot on over to SAG! Pronto! — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 5, 2017

@ABFalecbaldwin @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am @matchgameabc You mean my Oscar nominated films? Nice plug by the way. When are you gonna come out to the 310 with a chain and show us how it's done? — Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017

@DanaBrunetti @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am @matchgameabc Do me 1 favor? Just teach me how to bankrupt a company like Relativity. I want to put it in a screenplay I'm working on.

Oh. Get the waiver. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 5, 2017

@ABFalecbaldwin @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am @matchgameabc Again, you don't know what you're talking about. It was BK before I got there. What else you got angry man? — Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017

@ABFalecbaldwin @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am @matchgameabc The sad truth is I like you, however when slandered ina lie I will call it out. If you were a man you'd admit the truth and own it. — Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017

How have I only gained 12 followers from all of this? — Nick Guthe (@NickGuthe) April 6, 2017

@DJD @ABFalecbaldwin Best role and acting he's done in years. — Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 6, 2017

