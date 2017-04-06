Skip to content

Alec Baldwin at War with Producer Over Underage Sex Scene Claims: ‘I’ll Bury You’

Getty/Getty

by Jerome Hudson6 Apr 20170

An all-out war has broken out on social media between Alec Baldwin and film producer Dana Brunetti over claims that the actor did not know actress Nikki Reed was underage when she and Baldwin filmed sex scenes for the 2006 movie Mini’s First Time.

Baldwin writes in his new book, Nevertheless, that he didn’t realize Reed was underaged until the end of filming. “When I found out, just as we finished, that she was 17, I flipped out on the producers, who had told me something different,” he writes.

Brunettti fired back at Baldwin on Twitter Tuesday, confirming that the actor “knew Reed was 16, didn’t find out AFTER filming, and did not yell at us.”

Brunettti — who has since produced the Twilight and 50 Shades of Grey film franchises — further refuted Baldwin’s claims in a interview published Wednesday morning with the Hollywood Reporter.

“Of course he totally knew how old she was,” Brunetti told THR. “That’s why there’s no nudity in the movie. He knew before we even cast the movie. I think he’s been method acting Trump too much and he doesn’t know difference between fake news anymore.”

By Wednesday night, the Hollywood A-listers were trading personal insults in what has descended into a very public, profanity-filled social media war of words.

A lengthy Twitter battle broke out between Baldwin and Brunetti, with both stars threatening to bury the other.

Baldwin challenged Brunetti to release SAG paperwork required when shooting physical scenes with minors.

Baldwin continued to insist that he was unaware of Reed’s age until the end of filming. Brunetti asked Mini’s First Time producer Evan Astrowsky and director Nick Guthe to weigh in.

Baldwin then suggested that Bruneti use the public feud as publicity for his Fifty Shades of Grey. To which Brunetti responded in kind.

The battle devolved further into name-calling and the two stars trading attacks involving their personal and professional lives.

 

