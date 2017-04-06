Joss Whedon Fears Trump Administration Will Start Killing Gay People

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Director Joss Whedon took to Twitter Thursday to express his fear that President Donald Trump’s administration may mimic the Chechnyan government and begin arresting and killing gay people.

The Avengers director was reacting to a Twitter user who had posted a New York Times article titled “Chechen Authorities Arresting and Killing Gay Men, Russian Paper Says.”

Chechnya has begun a massacre of its gay male population. https://t.co/BrAPyfiq6o — ANTHONY OLIVEIRA (@meakoopa) April 2, 2017

In response to the NYT article, the director wrote, “This is harrowing, and it’s where we’re headed if we don’t unite and act. Please use your #resistance skills to address this atrocity.”

This is harrowing, and it's where we're headed if we don't unite and act. Please use your #resistance skills to address this atrocity https://t.co/28Jo704HCa — Joss Whedon (@joss) April 6, 2017

Whedon actively worked against Trump during the election and has spent months hurling personal attacks against the president and his family.

In September, Whedon assembled the cast of his Marvel comics movie and other Hollywoods stars to produce an anti-Donald Trump campaign ad.

Shortly after Trump’s historic victory, Whedon said Trump cannot “cannot be allowed a term in office.”

“It’s not about 2018. It’s about RIGHT NOW,” he wrote.

This is simple: Trump cannot CANNOT be allowed a term in office. It's not about 2018. It's about RIGHT NOW — Joss Whedon (@joss) November 14, 2016

In January, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer scribe attacked President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and compared his wife, Ivanka Trump, to a dog.

“Hey, keep your eyes on this fu*king prize too. He’s a Voldemort in training,” he wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo of Jared Kushner standing next to Trump in the Oval Office.

“Unlike the Pekingese he married under, can play the long game,” he added, comparing Ivanka to the dog breed.

Hey, keep your eyes on this fucking prize too. He's a Voldemort in training, & unlike the Pekingese he married under, can play the long game pic.twitter.com/SNsuYdqlIp — Joss Whedon (@joss) January 24, 2017

In January, Whedon used his Twitter account to wish for a painful and humiliating end to House Speaker Paul Ryan.

“Violence solves nothing. I want a rhino to f*ck @SpeakerRyan to death with its horn because it’s FUNNY, not because he’s a #GOPmurderbro,” he wrote.

