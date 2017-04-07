Skip to content

Celebs Blast Trump after Syria Airstrikes: ‘F*cking Hypocrite’ for Refugee Stance

by Daniel Nussbaum7 Apr 20170

Hollywood celebrities took to Twitter Thursday to weigh in on the airstrikes in Syria authorized by U.S. President Donald Trump in retaliation for an earlier chemical weapon attack by Syrian president Bashar al-Assad.

While many of those celebrities who reacted to the strikes condemned the president and called him a “hypocrite,” a number of stars reacted with both shock and sadness.

Actress Kerry Washington wrote simply that she was “heartbroken,” while actress Lena Dunham turned to prayer.

Below is a sampling of Hollywood’s reaction to the American airstrikes in Syria.

 

