Celebs Blast Trump after Syria Airstrikes: ‘F*cking Hypocrite’ for Refugee Stance

Hollywood celebrities took to Twitter Thursday to weigh in on the airstrikes in Syria authorized by U.S. President Donald Trump in retaliation for an earlier chemical weapon attack by Syrian president Bashar al-Assad.

While many of those celebrities who reacted to the strikes condemned the president and called him a “hypocrite,” a number of stars reacted with both shock and sadness.

Actress Kerry Washington wrote simply that she was “heartbroken,” while actress Lena Dunham turned to prayer.

Below is a sampling of Hollywood’s reaction to the American airstrikes in Syria.

🚽Bombing Syria Will,🙏🏻 Stop Assad Gassing His Ppl,BUT🚽Has NO Strategy,Or,Diplomacy‼️ TURKEY & RUSSIA WINNERS‼️🚽IN HORNETS NEST,OVER HIS👨 — Cher (@cher) April 7, 2017

These two damaged creeps are committing mass murder and they shouldn't even be allowed to own fish as pets. pic.twitter.com/BZFGCNxXNh — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 7, 2017

Hadnt seen the news. The only thing to tweet right now is a prayer for peace and safety. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) April 7, 2017

If you support bombing Syria because they were attacked with Chemical Weapons, but u supported banning Syrian refugees ur a fuckin hypocrite — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) April 7, 2017

It's sad that politicians can't find money for education, clean water or healthcare but they can spend millions to "send a message to Syria" — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) April 7, 2017

Trump on Syria: "No child of God should suffer such horror." BUT NO WAY, NOPE. THEY CAN'T COME HERE. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 7, 2017

Moved enough by innocent casualties to excuse bombing them, but not enough to accept refugees. War is a game of hypocrisy & greed #Syria — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) April 7, 2017

I just wish I could trust that this President is competent — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) April 7, 2017

he thinks he is on the apprentice – with his fake set in florida – like qvc – like palin had in alaska – a taped message w/bad audio – WTHF — ROSIE (@Rosie) April 7, 2017

