MTV Movie Awards Scraps Gender-Specific Categories

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Audiences watching this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards will not see some familiar categories.

The Viacom-owned network announced Friday that its flagship awards show would eliminate gender-specific categories for the first time. In lieu of categories like “Best Actress” and “Best Actor,” this year’s ceremony will honor “Best Actor in a Movie” and “Best Actor in a Show,” the Associated Press reports.

The move from MTV follows similar decisions among entertainment award shows to honor stars with non-gendered awards.

This month, Billions star Asia Kate Dillon, who identifies as gender non-binary, submitted for Emmy consideration under Best Supporting Actor, because the Television Academy allows anyone to submit under either Actor or Actress categories, according to Variety.

“The Television Academy celebrates inclusiveness, and as we discussed with Asia, there is no gender requirement for the various performer categories,” the Television Academy told Variety. “Asia is free to choose the category they wish to enter.”

In 2011, the Recording Academy, which sponsors the Grammy Awards, scrapped more than 30 nominating categories, including best Native American album and best spoken-word children’s record.

This year’s Grammys featured its first-ever male and transgender “trophy girls” tasked with presenting music’s top honors onstage.

MTV’s ceremony will also rename its Best Fight category to Best Fight the System, the AP reports, as a nod to social activism.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will be hosted by actor Adam DeVine on May 7.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson