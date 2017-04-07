Watch: Trailer for Don Rickles’ Final Project ‘Dinner with Don’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Comedy legend Don Rickles passed away Thursday at the age of 90 — but his fans will get to see him one more time in a new series called Dinner with Don.

The series — which wrapped production in March — will follow the legendarily quick-witted insult comic as he dines out with and interviews Hollywood celebrities at his favorite Los Angeles restaurants.

Judging by the trailer, the ten-episode season will include interviews with Sarah Silverman, Zach Galifianakis, Jimmy Kimmel, Paul Rudd and Amy Poehler.

Rickles also reportedly interviewed Martin Scorsese, Billy Crystal, Vince Vaughn, Marisa Tomei and Robert De Niro.

The trailer features classic Rickles put-downs, including a great one on Poehler. After Poehler tells him how honored she is to be able to get to talk to him, Rickles replies: “That’s really sweet. When your name came up, I said ‘I don’t want her.’ And they said, ‘Be nice, she needs it.'”

Galifianakis also earned Rickles’ approval with a zinger of his own.

Dinner with Don is the first project from AARP Studios. The series doesn’t currently have a release date.

“All of us at AARP Studios are immensely saddened with the passing of Don Rickles,” AARP Studios vice president Jeffrey Eagle said in a statement. “We had the distinct pleasure of recently working with Don on our upcoming series Dinner with Don. Don was known for his biting, acerbic humor and we feel lucky enough to have experienced that first-hand. He was also a thoughtful, kind and generous colleague and friend. Don continued to make audiences laugh throughout his life and career and his legacy will live on. We send our condolences to his family and longtime industry colleagues.”

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum