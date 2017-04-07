Watch: ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ Teaser Brings the Action to Medieval Times

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Paramount released the latest teaser trailer for its upcoming Transformers: The Last Knight on Friday.

In the short clip, Mark Wahlberg dodges exploding fireballs while Sir Anthony Hopkins teases a “secret history of Transformers,” which has apparently been kept hidden for a thousands years and which will presumably be revealed when the movie hits theaters in June.

Michael Bay is back to direct this latest installment, with Wahlberg, Hopkins, Gemma Chan, John Goodman, John Turturro, Josh Duhamel, Ken Watanabe and Stanley Tucci starring.

Transformers: The Last Knight is in theaters June 23.

