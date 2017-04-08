Sean Penn on His Former Producer Steve Bannon: a ‘Conniving Hateful Bloated Punk’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Actor-director Sean Penn lashed out at President Donald Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon, calling the former naval officer turned film executive a “Hollywood wannabe.”

“Bannon was then, as he is now, simply another bitter Hollywood wannabe who went rogue by way of toxic narcissistic iconoclasm,” Penn said in an interview published Friday by deathandtaxes. “But, deep in his heart, he’s just a conniving hateful bloated punk who despises mankind.”

“And then there are also the bad things about him,” Penn added.

Penn’s directorial debut, the 1991 drama The Indian Runner, was executive produced by Bannon.

The 56-year-old actor, who supported Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid, has hurled personal attacks against team Trump in the past.

In a September appearance on CBS’s The Late Show, Penn compared voting for Trump to “masturbating our way into hell.”

“I don’t think it’s a political debate going on. It’s a social debate. It’s basically there are two options,” Penn said to host Stephen Colbert. He went on:

Either you can decide to divorce yourself from loving your children and piss on a tree and show that you have the power to piss on a tree. Or you can go out and vote in a very big way for someone like Hillary Clinton–who then you can challenge and support which is the only way that any kind of president can have any success.

“And you stick it out for four years, or we can just masturbate our way into hell with a guy who looks like the only blond magician,” Penn said.

