Janelle Monáe Calls on Women to Withhold Sex Until Men ‘Start Respecting the Vagina’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Singer-actress Janelle Monáe believes the only way men will begin respecting women again is if they are denied sex.

In an interview with Marie Claire, Monáe argues that “until every man is fighting for our rights, we should consider stopping having sex.”

“I love men. But evil men? I will not tolerate that. You don’t deserve to be in my presence. If you’re going to own this world and this is how you’re going to rule this world, I am not going to contribute anymore until you change it,” she continued, adding that “people have to start respecting the vagina.”

Monáe has previously claimed that practicing feminism should be “part of black masculinity,” and called on men to “help us fight some of the evil things that have been done to us.”

The actress, who starred in the Oscar-winning film Moonlight, performed at the Washington DC Women’s March.

Following Donald Trump’s victory in last year’s presidential election, Monáe went on an extensive Twitter rant where she accused Americans of “[failing] women, minorities, Muslims, immigrants [and] LGBTQ,” claiming that the country was “full of dummies.”

Once again America has continued to FAIL WOMEN, MINORITIES, MUSLIMS, & IMMIGRANTS, LGBTQ, this is so disgusting. — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) November 9, 2016

Didn't want to believe the amount of dummies this country has. — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) November 9, 2016

You can follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com