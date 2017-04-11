SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Celebrities took to their favorite social media platforms Monday and skewered United Airlines after a viral video posted online showed Chicago law enforcement officers forcibly removing a man from an overbooked flight.

As Breitbart News reported, United Airlines flight attendants asked for four volunteers to give up their seats so four United Airlines employees could make their trip Friday. After no one volunteered, a man, who identified himself as a medical doctor, was randomly selected.

When he refused to give up his seat, United had officers remove him — but he wasn’t leaving without a fight. Video, which went viral online, shows the man screaming as officers pull his unconscious body from the flight.

@United overbook #flight3411 and decided to force random passengers off the plane. Here's how they did it: pic.twitter.com/QfefM8X2cW — Jayse D. Anspach (@JayseDavid) April 10, 2017

Another video appeared to show the same man with blood running down his face.

It didn’t take long before outraged celebs flooded social media reacting to the incident. Some, including actor Josh Gad and director Joss Whedon, posting humorous comments, while others, like film director Ava DuVernay, shamed United Airlines.

Having flown #united last week, I feel very blessed to not be tweeting this message from a hospital bed. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) April 10, 2017

Getting on a United flight this morning. Excited to, I don't know… stay on? — Joss Whedon (@joss) April 10, 2017

"For the comfort and safety of the other passengers, please remember we will be resorting to cannibalism BY GROUP NUMBER" #united — Joss Whedon (@joss) April 10, 2017

This could be me or you next time. Shame on @United who broke customer trust + instigated this. Shame on the airport cops. Cowardly assault. https://t.co/MY729HippE — Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 10, 2017

cannot wait to use "i will re-accommodate your ass" in my next fight — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 10, 2017

Actor Kumail Nanjiani called the Chicago police officers seen in the video “monsters.”

So @united sucks. But the Chicago police who dragged the man off the flight are also monsters. Police using unnecessary force, again. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 10, 2017

Actor and late-night comedian Andy Richter made a connection between the United flight incident and the presidential election.

Am I only one wondering if United thing wouldn't happen if every airport employee w a badge hadn't been somehow emboldened since January? — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) April 10, 2017

One late-night host also ripped United.

“I’m glad none of you were yanked off your plane,” Jimmy Kimmel told his audience Monday during his opening monologue.

Oscar Munoz, the chief executive of United Airlines, called the episode “an upsetting event to all of us here at United.”

“I apologize for having to reaccommodate these customers,” Munoz said in a statement. “Our team is moving with a sense of urgency to work with the authorities and conduct our own detailed review of what happened. We are also reaching out to this passenger to talk directly to him and further address and resolve this situation.”

United CEO response to United Express Flight 3411. pic.twitter.com/rF5gNIvVd0 — United (@united) April 10, 2017

Munoz also explained to United employees, in a company-wide email, that it was “necessary” to call the police on the man in the video.

INBOX: @united CEO sends letter to employees about United Express flight. pic.twitter.com/obVdl6G2E0 — Ryan Ruggiero (@RyanRuggiero) April 10, 2017

