Hillary Clinton Reduced to Modeling Shoes for Katy Perry

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Mere months after coming off her second failed White House run, Hillary Clinton is apparently trying her hand at modeling.

Clinton appeared in a photo Monday on Katy Perry’s Twitter account sporting a pair of pumps the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer says were inspired by the former sec. of state.

“⚡️POWER PUMP⚡️your way over to katyperrycollections.com for the last few hours of the spring 25% sale❗@HillaryClinton is wearing #TheHillary,” Perry wrote to her 97 million Twitter followers.

⚡️POWER PUMP⚡️your way over to https://t.co/F1qKGOllSl for the last few hours of the spring 25% sale❗@HillaryClinton is wearing #TheHillary pic.twitter.com/j6rFL1Kr5u — Katy Perry (@katyperry) April 11, 2017

” The Hillary” pumps, which are being sold on Perry’s website for $139, come in pink and seafoam green and include a clear heel full of golden moon and stars meant to inspire those who wear them to “step in and reach for the stars.”

It is the first public pairing between Clinton and Perry — who was a vocal Clinton celebrity consigliere during the presidential campaign — since November, when Clinton presented the pop star with a humanitarian award at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball.

Last month, Clinton urged the thousands of women attending the Professional Business Women in California gathering to “resist” President Donald Trump’s “carnage.”

Last week, the former first lady said “it is fair to say…that, certainly, misogyny played a role” in her election loss.

Clinton relied on Perry to court young voters throughout the presidential campaign. The pop superstar also performed in Philadelphia just days before Election Day, and again just hours before Clinton’s loss had become obvious.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson