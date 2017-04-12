Report: ‘Cyberattack’ Causes Chaos at United Talent Agency

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

One of Hollywood’s premiere talent agencies, United Talent Agency (UTE), fell victim to a systems hack on Tuesday, causing widespread disruption across the industry, according to a report from The Wrap.

The hack caused UTA’s systems at their Beverly Hills headquarters to crash, leading to canceled meetings as staffers could not access their email. The attack also reportedly shut down an industry-wide database known as inEntertainment, slowing the work of agencies across Hollywood.

However, an executive confirmed that separate UTA agencies in New York, Nashville, and London had not been affected.

In a statement to The Wrap, a UTA spokesperson said: “On Monday, UTA was the subject of a malware incident — an unfortunate yet common reality of our digital world that can take place regardless of the strong safeguards a company has in place.”

“Most importantly, we have no reason to believe any private information about the agency, its employees, or its clients has, in any way, been compromised.In the interim, every member of our team continues to have access to their email and phones, and the situation is being resolved,” the statement continued.

The agency, which claims to be “one of the biggest talent agencies in the world,” — representing actors such as Chris Pratt, Angelina Jolie, and Gwyneth Paltrow — has received attention in recent months for its political activism. Last month, it canceled its annual Oscars party to instead host a rally for refugees.

