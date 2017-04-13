Baldwin, Bee, Colbert Named to THR’s ‘Most Powerful People in New York Media’ List

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Hollywood Reporter has just published its “35 Most Powerful People in New York Media” list, and this year’s roundup includes some of entertainment’s most anti-Donald Trump television personalities.

Among the 35 New York media power players named are Alec Baldwin, who has spent months lampooning President Trump on Saturday Night Live, TBS’ Full Frontal host Samantha Bee, and CBS’s The Late Show host Stephen Colbert.

Baldwin, who hinted last month that he is prepared to retire his parody version of Trump, tells THR that his dream interview would be with former President Barack Obama and that Hillary Clinton’s next gig should be secretary-general of the United Nations, “after Trump is gone.”

Bee, whose weekly late-night show rarely airs without dedicating at least one segment to scandalizing a Trump-related topic, said after Trump’s election that white people “ruined America.” The 43-year-old comedienne is set to host an alternative White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which will air on TBS opposite the real, D.C.-based WHCA dinner that the president plans to skip.

Meanwhile, Colbert’s Late Show ratings resurgence has made the former Comedy Central star the king of late night, edging out his nighttime NBC rival and longtime ratings juggernaut Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show.

The CBS funnyman’s ten-week ratings victory over Fallon coincided with a ramp-up of searing anti-Trump comedy sketches that Colbert’s audience — and certainly CBS chief Les Moonves — enjoy.

Other New York media elites making THR’s top 35 list include CNN host Anderson Cooper, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, NBC late-night host Seth Meyers, New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet, New York Post CEO and publisher Jesse Angelo, ABC News president James Goldston, Buzzfeed editor-in-chief Ben Smith and new NBC News anchor Megyn Kelly.

Check out The Hollywood Reporter’s full list here.

