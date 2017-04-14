Jackie Mason: Hollywood Would Love Trump if He Bombed North Korea over Lack of Trans Bathrooms (Exclusive Video)

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In these trying times, Jackie Mason is the Voice of Reason.

In this week’s exclusive clip for Breitbart News, Jackie discusses the looming threat of North Korea, and explains how President Donald Trump could win the support of the Hollywood left if the U.S. needs to strike first.

“If he decides to bomb them, the whole country will be behind him, because everybody will realize he had no choice and that was the only thing to do,” Jackie says. “Except the Hollywood left. They’ll get nauseous.”

“[Trump] could win the left over, they’ll fall in love with him in a minute. If he bombed them for a better reason,” Jackie explains. “Like if they have no transgender toilets.”

Jackie also says it’s no surprise that Hollywood celebrities didn’t support Trump’s strike on a Syrian airfield this month.

“They were infuriated,” he says. “Because it might only save lives. That doesn’t mean anything to them. If it only saved the environment, or climate change! They’d be the happiest people in the world.”

Still, Jackie says he’s got nothing against Hollywood celebs. They’ve got a tough life in this country.

