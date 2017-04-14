Watch: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Gets First Teaser Trailer

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Disney and Lucasfilm dropped the highly-anticipated first teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Episode VIII) at the Star Wars Celebration on Friday.

The goosebumps-inducing first look at the new film picks up right where the The Force Awakens left off, with Rey (Daisy Ridley) having just found Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and beginning her Jedi training with him at his island hideaway.

The two-minute clip is packed with hints at the direction of the latest installment, though very little in the way of the actual story. We get shots of a speeding Millennium Falcon, an angry Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) wielding a lightsaber, a brief shot of Finn (John Boyega) in either a hospital or an escape pod, Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) narrowly avoiding an exploding X-Wing and an appropriately epic space battle between what appears to be the First Order and the Resistance.

There’s also an ominous message from Luke Skywalker: “I only know one truth. It’s time for the Jedi to end.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi was written and directed by Rian Johnson (Brick, Looper) and features returning stars Ridley, Hamill, Isaac, Driver, Boyega, Carrie Fisher, Domhnall Gleeson and Andy Serkis, while new characters will be played by Laura Dern and Benicio del Toro.

The film is in theaters December 15.

