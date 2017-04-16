Listen: Samuel L. Jackson Cuts Anti-Trump Radio Ad in Georgia

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Actor Samuel L. Jackson has lent his voice talents to a radio advertisement for Democratic House contender Jon Ossoff in this month’s special Congressional election in Georgia.

“Your vote goes a long way to setting things right in this country,” the 68-year-old actor and Democratic activist says in the 45-second spot (below). “Vote for the Democratic Party. Stop Donald Trump, a man who encourages racial and religious discrimination and sexism.”

Jackson goes on to include a wink to one his most famous characters, hitman Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction.

“Remember what happened the last time people stayed home — we got stuck with Trump,” Jackson continues. “We have to channel the great vengeance and fury we have for this administration into votes at the ballot box.”

Ossoff is one of 18 candidates vying to replace the outgoing Tom Price in Georgia’s 6th Congressional district during the April 18 special election. Price was appointed by Trump in February to serve as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services.

“Do your friends and family a favor, hell, do yourself a favor and vote on April 18. And make sure to vote for the Democratic party,” the ad concludes.

The ad, apparently paid for by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, reportedly began running on Saturday, with just days to go until the vote.

Jackson has been a frequent and vocal critic of Trump since before the November election.

In December 2015, the Hateful Eight star said he would leave the country if Trump were elected president: “If that motherf*cker becomes president, I’m moving my black ass to South Africa,” he told late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

One month before the general election, the actor appeared in a star-studded PSA alongside fellow celebrities Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio urging Americans to get out and vote on Election Day.

