Sarah Silverman at Anti-Trump Rally: ‘Show Us Your F*cking Taxes You Emotional Child’

Sarah Silverman joined in the anti-Donald Trump “Tax March” protest in New York City Saturday, where she demanded the president release his tax returns in a fiery speech.

“Show us your f*cking taxes, you emotional child,” the 46-year-old comedian and liberal addressed the president in comments delivered to the protesters.

“You like being a superficial bully? Here’s one for you: you are a three at best,” Silverman added, apparently referring to Trump’s appearance.

In a follow-up interview with MSNBC, Silverman said she was raised to be an “active citizen.”

“I’m from New Hampshire, my parents are… and that’s what we do. Love America, you love your country. You have to speak out and speak up,” she said. “It’s time to fight for our country.”

“I was raised to know that it’s an honor to pay taxes and it’s important to pay taxes,” she added. “It’s part of being an American citizen, and helping each other.”

.@SarahKSilverman at Trump #TaxMarch: “When you love America… you have to speak out… it's time to fight for our country” via @MorganRadford pic.twitter.com/7ugKt3FXJH — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) April 15, 2017

Silverman was one of Bernie Sanders’s earliest and most vocal celebrity supporters before getting behind former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in the general election.

The comedian has previously compared Trump’s electoral victory to the Great Depression, and suggested in February that the military could help overthrow him.

Silverman was just one of numerous celebrities to participate in Saturday’s “Tax March” protests, which reportedly saw more than one hundred demonstrations take place simultaneously across the country.

Other celebrities who participated in Saturday’s protests reportedly included actors Chris Evans, Debra Messing, Jon Cryer, Matt McGorry and Lea Thompson, Selma director Ava DuVernay, House of Cards creator Beau Willimon and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

