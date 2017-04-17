Amy Schumer to Star in ‘I Feel Pretty’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Amy Schumer is reportedly set to star in I Feel Pretty, an upcoming comedy film from writer-directors Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein.

According to Variety, the plot details for the film are being kept secret for now. I Feel Pretty will mark the directorial debut of Kohn and Silverstein, best known for their romantic comedies How To Be Single, He’s Just Not That Into You and Never Been Kissed.

The film is reportedly being produced by Wonderland Sound & Vision and Voltage Pictures, and will shoot on the East Coast this summer.

Shumer is also on board as a producer.

The 35-year-old comedian will be seen next in next month’s mother-daughter comedy Snatched opposite Goldie Hawn. She’s also set to appear in writer-director Jason Hall’s upcoming PTSD drama Thank You for Your Service opposite Miles Teller and Haley Bennett.

Schumer’s last big-screen appearance was in 2015’s Trainwreck.

In March, the actress exited Sony and Mattel’s live-action Barbie movie, citing scheduling conflicts.

Schumer also signed on in March to star in the comedic drama She Came to Me from writer-director Rebecca Miller, alongside Steve Carrell and Nicole Kidman.

