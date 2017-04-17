Good Friday: Obamas Join Winfrey, Springsteen, Hanks on David Geffen’s Yacht

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Barack and Michelle Obama enjoyed a blissful excursion in their post-White House life Friday by paying a visit to billionaire music mogul David Geffen’s $300 million yacht with a group of A-list celebrities.

The former President and First Lady were joined on Geffen’s 454ft-long luxury boat by Bruce Springsteen, Tom Hanks and their wives, according to the Daily Mail. The group were reportedly seen snapping photos during the Obamas’ Tahitian vacation off the island of Mo’orea.

Oprah Winfrey — a longtime friend of Geffen’s and of the Obamas — was also reported to have joined the group.

The Obamas have spent some of their post-White House days traveling and vacationing in warm weather hideaways and dining with celebrity friends.

Last month, the former first couple were spotted grabbing brunch with Bono in New York City, where they were greeted with cheers and applause from a crowd of onlookers.

As the Obamas and the U2 frontman exited the restaurant, People reports, “the whole restaurant stood up and applauded and cheered for them. Barack Obama waved at everyone upon leaving.”

In February, the former president was photographed kitesurfing in the Virgin Islands with British billionaire Richard Branson.

Despite the holiday getaways, the Obamas won’t be disappearing from the public spotlight anytime soon.

After a heated bidding war earlier this year, the former First Couple inked a massive book deal in late February with publisher Penguin Random House that was reported to be worth $65 million. Under the deal, both Barack and Michelle Obama will pen memoirs of their respective experiences in the White House.

Last month, Breitbart News reported that the Obama White House will be the basis of an upcoming workplace comedy film. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Universal Pictures and Anonymous Content are developing a “high-concept” comedy based on the book proposal From the Corner of the Oval by Beck Dorey-Stein, a former White House stenographer.

