U.S. Porn Production Temporarily Halted Amid HIV Scare

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Free Speech Coalition (FSC), the pornography industry’s leading trade group, is urging the shutdown of all adult film production following concerns that an adult film performer has possibly tested positive for HIV.

“The test has not yet been confirmed, and we will know whether or not it is a false positive in the next several days,” the group announced in a statement Saturday. “Based on current information, we do not believe there is a threat to the integrity and safety of the performer pool.”

“If it is a false positive, the hold will be lifted on Wednesday,” the group said.

The group made it clear that “production holds are an important part of the safety protocols in adult film, but does not signal an actual on-set transmission, nor a confirmed positive test.”

“Our primary concern is for the performer and the safety of the industry,” FSC communications director Mike Stabile told Breitbart News.

The Adult Performer Advocacy Committee joined the FSC in urging a “temporary industry-wide” production halt.

“The performer is currently being re-tested to establish whether the result was a false-positive or if there is need for further testing,” the Adult Performer Advocacy Committee said in a statement. “Based on the current genealogy, there is low-risk to the performer pool. APAC will release a statement within the next few days regarding whether the production hold is called off or if a two-week moratorium is necessary.”

Fears of HIV exposure led to three separate production halts in 2013.

If the performer tests negative for HIV, the FSC said, the hold will be lifted on Wednesday.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @JeromeEHudson