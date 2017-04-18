Jessica Chastain: Women’s Rights Will ‘Head Backward’ Without Free Birth Control from Planned Parenthood

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Actress Jessica Chastain says she obtained her first birth control pills at Planned Parenthood and fears low-income women will be unable to obtain contraception if the abortion business is defunded.

Chastain, one of Variety’s 2017 “Power of Women New York” honorees, told the entertainment industry publication that Planned Parenthood is “where I got my birth control pills. That’s where I learned about sex education. It was a very important place to me.”

The Oscar-nominated actress adds the women in her family all had children when they were teens themselves because of a lack of access to birth control pills.

“I’m the first woman in my family not to have a child as a teenager,” she explains. “I’m the first one to go to college.”

“When my grandmother was younger, she didn’t have access to birth control or sex education,” Chastain adds. “My mom, the same thing. It’s very important in our society to protect women who financially don’t have the means to pay for healthcare, and Planned Parenthood does that.”

Chastain continues the left-wing “war on women” narrative as the abortion industry giant faces the possible elimination of its federal funding. Congressional measures seeking to defund Planned Parenthood have typically redirected its taxpayer funding to thousands of other community healthcare centers that provide more expansive services and outnumber the abortion chain by at least 20 to 1.

“I’m absolutely worried that if we don’t support Planned Parenthood and healthcare for women, we’ll head backward,” says Chastain. “I guess I’m not surprised by the war on women’s healthcare. I think it’s something I’ve seen for the majority of my life.”

Planned Parenthood is the largest abortion provider in the U.S., performing at least 300,000 abortions every year, and receiving at least $550 million in taxpayer funding annually.

The group has been seeking the help of Hollywood celebrities to bolster its image in the wake of videos released that led to allegations it sells the body parts of babies aborted in its clinics for a profit. The allegations led to multiple congressional investigations. Ultimately, the Senate Judiciary Committee and the House Select Investigative Panel have referred Planned Parenthood Federation of America, several of the largest Planned Parenthood affiliates in the country, and three of their business associates in the fetal tissue procurement industry, to the FBI and U.S. Department of Justice for criminal prosecution.

Planned Parenthood CEO and president Cecile Richards also recently invited Shonda Rhimes, the creator of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and How to Get Away with Murder, to join the organization’s national board.

A recent Marist poll found that 61 percent of Americans oppose taxpayer funding of abortion, including 40 percent of those who say they are “pro-choice,” and 41 percent of Democrats.