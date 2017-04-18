100 Musicians Autograph Guitar for Planned Parenthood Raffle

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

More than 100 of the biggest names in music have lent their autographs to an acoustic guitar set to be raffled off next month to benefit Planned Parenthood.

Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Tom Petty, Jackson Browne, John Legend and the Foo Fighters are just some of the 102 artists who have put their names down on the Gibson CJ-165 acoustic guitar, which will be raffled off in May by the charity group 7 Inches for Planned Parenthood.

According to the contest page, the guitar was donated by the Old Style Guitar Shop in Los Angeles and its owner, Reuben Cox, who spent five months collecting the celebrity signatures after being “spurred into action” following Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 presidential election.

The guitar, according to the contest page, represents a “reflection of a group of concerned, like-minded artists at an important crossroad in American history.”

Other big-name artists who have added their signatures to the instrument include Michael Stipe, Danny Elfman, Jim James (My Morning Jacket), Ryan Adams, Henry Rollins, Sam Smith, Nancy Sinatra, Mark Ronson, Fred Armisen, Queens of the Stone Age, Charlie Puth, and Gary Clark Jr.

Those interested in winning the guitar can enter by making a $10 donation to Planned Parenthood through the contest page. The Gibson CJ-165 guitar retails for around $1,900, without all the famous signatures.

President Trump signed a measure this month that allows the federal government to withhold funding from Planned Parenthood and other groups that perform abortions. Planned Parenthood is the largest abortion provider in the United States.

