Getty Museum in Los Angeles Evacuated after Bomb Threat

The Getty Center museum in Los Angeles was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after an unidentified caller reportedly called in a bomb threat.

The museum’s official Twitter account sent out a message at 4:16 p.m. local time warning that it would close early due to a “threatening phone call” on the advice of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Getty Center is closing early today due to threatening phone call. Visitors are currently leaving on advice from @LAPDHQ; staff to follow. — J. Paul Getty Museum (@GettyMuseum) April 18, 2017

LAPD officer Tony Im told the Los Angeles Daily News that the call came in just before 3 p.m.

“Somebody stated, ‘There is a bomb. Get out,'” Im said.

At least one video surfaced on social media which appeared to show visitors being evacuated from the museum, which is located at 1200 Getty Center Drive.

Evacuated because of a bomb threat. We are a-okay and far away. pic.twitter.com/tTlVzQOkki — Devin Altieri (@DevinAltieri) April 18, 2017

According to KTLA, an LAPD bomb squad was sent to the museum to investigate the threat, but no device or suspect had been located as of 5:00 p.m. PT.

The museum was scheduled to remain closed for the remainder of Tuesday evening.

