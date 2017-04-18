Netflix Users Have Watched Half a Billion Hours of Adam Sandler Movies

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Netflix co-founder and CEO Reed Hastings has revealed that the service’s users have collectively streamed more than 500 million hours of Adam Sandler’s movies over the last year and a half.

“Since the launch of ​The Ridiculous 6​, Netflix members have spent more than half a billion hours enjoying the films of Adam Sandler,” Hastings wrote to shareholders in a first-quarter earnings letter.

Hastings praised Netflix’s recently announced four-film deal with the 50-year-old actor to create more original content.

“Just ahead of the release of our third film from Adam Sandler, ​Sandy Wexler​, we announced the renewal of our deal with Sandler to premiere an additional four films exclusively on Netflix around the world,” he said in the letter released Wednesday. “We continue to be excited by our Sandler relationship and our members continue to be thrilled with his films.”

Sandler has previously commended the service’s passion for making original movies.

“Love working with Netflix and collaborating with them,” the Happy Madison Productions boss said. “I love how passionate they are about making movies and getting them out there for the whole world to see. They’ve made me feel like family and I can’t thank them enough for their support.”

The actor’s latest Netflix feature Sandy Wexler was released on April 14. The comedy stars Judd Apatow, Jennifer Hudson, Kevin James, Terry Crews, Lamorne Morris, Nick Swardson and Rob Schneider.

Wexler is the third film under the comedy star’s original four-picture deal, after The Ridiculous Six and The Do-Over. He has five films remaining under his new deal.

