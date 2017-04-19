Alyssa Milano: Georgia Special Election Made Me Want to ‘Puke’

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The results of Tuesday’s special congressional election in Georgia have left actress Alyssa Milano sick to her stomach.

“I want to puke,” the Who’s The Boss and Charmed star tweeted after Democratic favorite Jon Ossoff came up short in Georgia’s Sixth District special election.

I want to puke. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 19, 2017

Ossoff, a 30-year-old former Capitol Hill staffer and documentary filmmaker, was seen as the Democratic Party’s hope to steal a seat that had been held by a Republican for 40 years.

Milano, who personally drove voters to polling sites for Ossoff, responded to a tweet sent by President Trump Tuesday celebrating the Democratic candidate’s failure to reach 50 percent of the vote.

“Despite major outside money, FAKE media support and eleven Republican candidates, BIG “R” win with runoff in Georgia. Glad to be of help!” Trump tweeted Tuesday night.

Despite major outside money, FAKE media support and eleven Republican candidates, BIG "R" win with runoff in Georgia. Glad to be of help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2017

“FYI @realDonaldTrump, Republicans didn’t win. Ossoff (88.5) got more than twice as many votes than the Republican (35.5),” Milano responded.

FYI @realDonaldTrump, Republicans didn't win. Ossoff (88.5) got more than twice as many votes than the Republican (35.5). #Fact #FlipThe6th https://t.co/psgdrz53Vm — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 19, 2017

Ossoff is now set to face Republican candidate Karen Handel in a runoff election in June. Most political experts believe Ossoff will fall short in the Republican-dominated district that helped send Trump to the White House.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson