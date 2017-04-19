Julia Roberts Named People’s ‘World’s Most Beautiful Woman’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Actress Julia Roberts has been named People Magazine‘s “World’s Most Beautiful Woman.”

It is the record fifth time the Academy Award-winner has received the honor.

“I am very flattered,” Roberts told People‘s editor-in-chief Jess Cagle in an interview for the magazine’s cover story. “I think I’m currently peaking.”

The 49-year-old star won her first most beautiful person award in 1991, she was 23 and fresh off her carrer-catapulting turn in the acclaimed romantic comedy Pretty Woman.

“People say, ‘Oh, when Pretty Woman came out it must have really changed your life,’ and it’s kind of become this joke, but the truth is I was out of town when Pretty Woman came out,” Roberts said of the movie that made her a perennial Hollywood star.

“I was in another movie in this tiny little town that was showing Star Wars in its first run. I remember reading … ‘Pretty Woman came out this weekend and made this much money’ and I thought, ‘Is that a lot of money? Is that good? Is that great?’ I didn’t really know.”

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson