Steve Harvey: Trump ‘Keeping His Promise’ on Inner City Housing

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Comedian and Family Feud host Steve Harvey says President Donald Trump has been making good on his promises to help restore America’s underprivileged communities.

Harvey met with Trump at Trump Tower after the election, where the two men discussed plans to partner with the president’s Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson on an affording housing initiative.

“As for as doing what he promised me he would do, he is doing it,” Harvey told TMZ. “I’m working with HUD. I’m going to get some housing for underprivileged people. We’re going to set up some centers around the country. I’ve met with HUD. It’s going really well. God willing, it will work out.”

“He’s keeping his word to what he said he would do,” Harvey added when asked if he was happy with the job Trump has done so far.

The Think Like a Man producer faced heavy criticism over his decision to work with the Trump White House.

CNN contributor Marc Lamont Hill called Harvey a “mediocre negro” who was seeking attention, while rapper and reality TV star T.I. said Harvey should “know way better than” to meet with Trump.

Harvey defended his decision to work with Trump, saying “Change can only happen when we sit at the table. If we sit at the table, then we can have a say as to what’s to be eaten on the menu. I have an obligation to take a seat at the table when invited.”

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson