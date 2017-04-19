Watch: Mitch Rapp Trains Up in ‘American Assassin’ Trailer

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Lionsgate and CBS Films released the first trailer for their upcoming revenge thriller American Assassin this week.

The film stars Dylan O’Brien as Mitch Rapp, whose life seems perfect after he gets engaged to his girlfriend at a tropical resort. But when terrorists attack the resort and kill his fiancee, Rapp get recruited by the CIA and will stop at nothing to find and take out the terrorist cell responsible for doing the deed.

Oscar-winner Michael Keaton co-stars as veteran agent Stan Hurley, who is assigned to train Rapp for his mission.

“So, bad things happened to you. Now you want to kill those mean, old terrorists,” Hurley tells Rapp. “You think that qualifies you for my selection process?”

“My guess is, if you and I go hand-to-hand, you could probably figure out inside of 20 seconds whether or not I have what it takes to make it through your selection process,” Rapp replies, before getting schooled by Hurley.

American Assassin is directed by Michael Cuesta (Kill the Messenger) off of a screenplay by Stephen Schiff, Michael Finch, Ed Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz.

The story is based on the New York Times bestselling novel by the late Vince Flynn, whose Mitch Rapp character appears in 15 novels.

Taylor Kitsch, Sanaa Lathan, and Scott Adkins co-star.

American Assassin is in theaters September 15.

