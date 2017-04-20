SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Hunger Games actress Amandla Stenberg says she rejects the traditional concept of gender, claiming instead that it is a construct that can be “pretty much whatever you want it to be.”

“I tend to believe that gender as we’ve set it up in current-day society doesn’t actually exist,” Stenberg told People magazine in an interview. “I’ve said before that I’m comfortable with using the pronouns ‘they’ or ‘them’ alongside ‘she’ and ‘her’ just because that’s a conversation that’s important to me.”

“I don’t necessarily always prescribe to female pronouns just because I don’t think that pronouns are necessarily very meaningful,” Stenberg continued.

The actress, who last year came out as bisexual via a Snapchat video, has previously voiced her support for a number of left-wing or gender-based causes.

In July 2015, Stenberg accused the media of ignoring and disparaging black females, arguing that they make “black women [into] objects of fetishism and brutality,” and advocated support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

In a widely-viewed video made for a history class last year titled “Don’t Cash Crop On My Cornrows,” Stenberg blasted artists including Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, and Iggy Azalea for co-opting aspects of black culture for personal gain.

The 18-year-old actress has also described herself as an intersectional feminist, writing essays on the subject and launching a comic book with a young black female heroine.

This year, Stenberg will star in the film adaption of the book Everything, Everything, and in 2018 will also play the lead role of Ruby in another adaption of the book trilogy The Darkest Minds.

