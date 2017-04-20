Jay Z-Produced National Geographic Series to Explore Race in Trump Era

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

National Geographic Channel announced a new collaboration Thursday with The Weinstein Company and Jay Z called Race, a six-part documentary series that will offer “a stark and provocative look into systemic injustices in America.”

According to Variety, the project will feature first-person perspectives from a diverse group of Americans on pressing political issues including criminal justice, economic inequality and immigration reform, and on how those issues have been affected in the wake of the presidential election.

“National Geographic and Jay Z are the world’s foremost storytellers in their own right, and we’re thrilled to be working with them on such an evocative and meaningful project,” Weinstein Company co-chairman Harvey Weinstein said in a statement.

“By using highly cinematic storytelling techniques along with Jay Z’s singular point of view, the series will tell a dramatic, thought-provoking story on race in America,” he added.

Jay and TWC are already set to produce a series of film and TV projects about the life and death of Trayvon Martin.

Race marks the rap mogul’s third documentary project with TWC. Their earlier collaborations include Time: The Kalief Browder Story, which premiered March 1 on Spike and Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, which was purchased by Paramount Network earlier this month.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @jeromeehudson