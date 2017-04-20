SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

April 20 (UPI) — Lauren Hutton stars in a new Calvin Klein underwear ad at age 73.

The model and actress appears alongside Kirsten Dunst, Rashida Jones and other women in the new campaign, which was directed by Sofia Coppola.

Calvin Klein described the ad on its website as “a star-studded affair celebrating women” of all ages. Hutton also filmed a solo interview where she shared a story of a corny pickup line that worked.

“I mean, that was the corniest pickup line I’d ever heard in my life, and it was fabulous,” she said with a smile.

Hutton came to fame as a model in the 1960s, and has modeled for Calvin Klein, Revlon and Chanel. She posed nude for the Big magazine feature “Lauren Hutton: The Beautiful Persists” at age 61 in 2005.

“I want [women] not to be ashamed of who they are when they’re in bed,” the star told Good Morning America the same year. “Society has told us to be ashamed.”

“The really important [thing] is that women understand not to listen to a 2,000-year-old patriarchal society,” she added.

Hutton is also known for playing Billie in the 1974 film The Gambler and Michelle in the 1980 movie American Gigolo. She last appeared in the 2013 short film Walking Stories.