Report: Caitlyn Jenner Plans Nude Photo Shoot after Gender Reassignment Surgery

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly planning to bare it all in a nude photo shoot after undergoing gender reassignment surgery earlier this year.

According to the Daily Mail, Jenner’s son Brody Jenner says the former Olympian’s forthcoming photo shoot has infuriated the Kardashian clan.

“Brody told them that Caitlyn has planned and booked a full nude photo shoot and they were like, that’s unacceptable, it’s taking things too far,” a source told the Mail.

“They’re hoping the shoot doesn’t come to pass because that would be their worst nightmare,” the source added. “Taking it to that level and unveiling her [new body] with a fully naked photo spread is going way too far.”

In a new memoir, Jenner — who was previously known as Bruce Jenner — reveals details about the reported $20,000 surgery.

“The surgery was a success, and I feel not only wonderful but liberated,”the 67-year-old former gold medalist writes, adding that the book will address every question that went unanswered after Jenner came out as transgender in a blockbuster interview with Diane Sawyer in 2015.

“I am telling you because I believe in candor. So all of you can stop staring. You want to know, so now you know. Which is why this is the first time, and the last time, I will ever speak of it,” Jenner writes.

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner has blasted her ex’s memoir, saying it’s “all made up.”

“I read it and basically the only nice thing she had to say was that I was great socially at a party one time …. Everything she says is all made up,” Kris Jenner explains to her daughters Khloé and Kim Kardashian in a preview for Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” Why does everything have to be that Kris is such a bitch and an a**hole?”

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson