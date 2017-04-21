Fox News’ Tucker Carlson to Interview Caitlyn Jenner on First 8PM Show

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Caitlyn Jenner will be Tucker Carlson’s first guest as the Fox News host settles into a new 8pm Eastern time slot beginning Monday.

The high-profile interview marks Carlson’s first night in the time slot previously held by Bill O’Reilly, who was fired by the network Wednesday amid a series of sexual harassment allegations.

Jenner is promoting a new memoir, Secrets of My Life, that reportedly details, among other things, the former Olympian’s $20,000 sex reassignment surgery.

Jenner, Fox News confirmed, will address President Donald Trump — who the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star voted for — and the current political climate.

The 67-year-old, formerly known as Bruce, seemed to sour on Trump, insisting Friday in an interview with Diane Sawyer that it would be a “deal-breaker” if the president and the Republican Party violated the rights of transgender people.

“Here’s the deal: Yes, I did vote for Trump, but here’s the deal-breaker with the Republican party and the deal-breaker is you mess with my community, you do the wrong thing with my community, you don’t give us equality and a fair shot, I’m coming after you,” Jenner said in a preview clip from the upcoming 20/20 interview.

Tucker Carlson Tonight airs Monday in its new time at 8:00p.m. EST.

