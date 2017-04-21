Fox News’ Tucker Carlson to Interview Caitlyn Jenner on First 8PM Show

Caitlyn Jenner will be Tucker Carlson’s first guest as the Fox News host settles into a new 8pm Eastern time slot beginning Monday.
The high-profile interview marks Carlson’s first night in the time slot previously held by Bill O’Reilly, who was fired by the network Wednesday amid a series of sexual harassment allegations.
Jenner is promoting a new memoir, Secrets of My Life, that reportedly details, among other things, the former Olympian’s $20,000 sex reassignment surgery.
Jenner, Fox News confirmed, will address President Donald Trump — who the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star voted for — and the current political climate.
The 67-year-old, formerly known as Bruce, seemed to sour on Trump, insisting Friday in an interview with Diane Sawyer that it would be a “deal-breaker” if the president and the Republican Party violated the rights of transgender people.
“Here’s the deal: Yes, I did vote for Trump, but here’s the deal-breaker with the Republican party and the deal-breaker is you mess with my community, you do the wrong thing with my community, you don’t give us equality and a fair shot, I’m coming after you,” Jenner said in a preview clip from the upcoming 20/20 interview.
Caitlyn Jenner's "Deal Breaker" with the Republican party. The @ABC exclusive with @Caitlyn_Jenner airs 10/9c Friday https://t.co/DL4XKcEPeR pic.twitter.com/GhGIvnndhY
— 20/20 (@ABC2020) April 20, 2017
Tucker Carlson Tonight airs Monday in its new time at 8:00p.m. EST.
