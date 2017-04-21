Jessica Chastain Fears ‘Good People Will Become Crazy’ in Trump Era

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Golden Globe-winning actress Jessica Chastain says she fears “good people will become crazy”under the Trump administration.

In an interview with Variety magazine, Chastain said her “greatest fear” about the Trump administration is that people will “become crazy” as society begins to greater reflect what the president’s administration is “spewing.”

“The thing I’m concerned with the most is that good people will become crazy. Do you know what I mean? I believe that energy is contagious. If you have vileness, if you have negativity, it’s easy to stoop to that level,” Chastain said.

The actress also said she tries to “focus on hope” and think about the future.

“Perhaps what’s happening now is people who were taking their freedoms for granted, young people who were asleep in terms of women’s health care and the right to choose – I’m hoping they are waking up and understanding just because the majority of their lives has been pretty easy so far, it’s something you need to protect,” she said.

Chastain also criticized Hollywood for its supposed lack of diversity, saying it was “depressing” that there are more male filmmakers than females, and that she had personally experienced sexism in the industry.

In an earlier interview with the outlet as one of this month’s “Power of Women New York” honorees, Chastain also said that low-income women will be unable to obtain contraception if abortion giant Planned Parenthood is defunded.

“I’m absolutely worried that if we don’t support Planned Parenthood and healthcare for women, we’ll head backward,” she said. “I guess I’m not surprised by the war on women’s healthcare. I think it’s something I’ve seen for the majority of my life.”

You can follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com