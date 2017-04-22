Lena Dunham, Jessica Chastain Slam Bill O’Reilly at ‘Variety’ Power of Women Event

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Actors Lena Dunham and Jessica Chastain unloaded on former Fox News anchor Bill O’Reily during an event Friday at Variety’s Power of Women in New York City.

Dunham showered praise on former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson, one of O’Reilly’s accusers.

“I’m in the very privileged position to be able to say whatever the fu*k I want most of the time,” the Girls star said. “But when you work in a corporate infrastructure the challenge of coming out about sexual harassment is so massive. And to see a woman who surmounted that and bravely made space for other women to do the same is deeply inspired.”

In her 2014 book, Not That Kind of Girl, Dunham describes sexually abusing her sister, Grace, when she was a baby.

Despite the irony, Dunham ripped O’Reilly.

“We also should’ve known a few years ago about Bill O’Reilly when he confused a loofah with a falafel. So this isn’t fresh info,” she joked.

The former O’Reilly Factor host is currently embroiled in scandal surrounding a series of sexual harassment allegations. Fox News parent company 21st Century Fox, issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon, announcing “that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel.”

Chastain derided O’Reilly and celebrated his ouster from the cable news network, but never mentioned his name during her pointed speech.

“Most recently women said ‘No’ to a certain Fox News anchor,” the Zookeeper’s Wife star said. “After years of sexual assault accusations and settlements were unearthed, women’s rights groups called for the advertisers to pull their support from the show and companies listened. And so did Fox. As a result, the 8 o’clock news hour will be known as simply ‘The Factor.’ This is our collective power in action.”

Other speakers at the entertainment industry publication’s annual event included CBS This Morning host Gayle King. Actors Blake Lively and Audra McDonald and Viacom boss Shari Redstone were also honored at Friday’s event.

