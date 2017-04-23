SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A public war of words erupted this weekend between rockers David Crosby and Ted Nugent after Crosby called Nugent an “a**hole” following his visit to the White House on Thursday.

Nugent — a vocal supporter of then-candidate Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign — visited the White House Thursday with fellow musician Kid Rock and former Alaska governor Sarah Palin. The 68-year-old “Stranglehold” singer posed for a picture with Trump in the Oval Office and gifted him a red-white-and-blue autographed guitar.

But a photo of the meeting posted to Twitter Thursday apparently caught the eye of Crosby, Still, Nash and Young co-founder David Crosby, who called Nugent and Trump a “pair of “a**holes” in a message on his Twitter account.

Wang Dang Sweet Poontang! pic.twitter.com/7iEAbq4vV7 — Chad Lowe (@ichadlowe) April 20, 2017

this picture says it all …the two most insincere smiles in history

what a pair of assholes https://t.co/sNED02l5dj — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) April 20, 2017

Nugent responded in an interview Thursday with 77WABC, calling Crosby a “lost soul” and a “doper.”

“David Crosby, he’s kind of a lost soul, and he’s done so much substance abuse throughout his life that his logic meter is gone,” Nugent said in an interview with the outlet’s Rita Cosby. “His reasoning and his depth of understanding is pretty much gone, so it doesn’t surprise me, I feel quite sad for the guy.”

“If you smoke enough dope, you just become overwhelmed with hate and ignorance,” he added.

Meanwhile, Crosby — a fierce critic of Trump — fired back at Nugent in another message on his Twitter account Friday.

“Nugent is a brainless twit… I can out think him without even trying hard,” he wrote.

Nugent is a brainless twit ….I can out think him without even trying hard https://t.co/6PNLB6lTzi — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) April 21, 2017

Nugent and Crosby hold drastically different opinions of the president; the former hit the trail for Trump during the campaign, often playing guitar and singing before rallies, while the latter blasted Trump as “without question the worst president we have ever had” in an interview with the San Luis Obispo Tribune this month.

“He’s an idiot and a child and an asshole, and he’s brought a crew of rapists in with him to screw the economy every way they could and try to get more money for themselves,” Crosby told the paper.

In a separate interview with Variety this month, Crosby’s former CSNY bandmate Graham Nash suggested the iconic rock group could put aside their well-publicized differences and reunite to better the country during Trump’s presidency.

“Here’s how I feel about it: I believe that the issues that are keeping us apart pale in comparison to the good that we can do if we get out there and start talking about what’s happening,” Nash told the outlet. “So I’d be totally up for it even though I’m not talking to David and neither is Neil. But I think that we’re smart people in the end and I think we realize the good that we can do.”

