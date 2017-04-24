Donald Trump’s Walk of Fame Star Vandalized Again with ‘F*ck Trump’ Graffiti

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been defaced for the second time in six months.

According to TMZ, an as-yet-unidentified vandal used a black marker to write “F*ck Trump” on the star over the weekend.

Donald Trump's Walk of Fame Star Vandalized with Marker, 'F*** Trump' (PHOTO) https://t.co/2vDrGfHbq2 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 23, 2017

In October, Los Angeles man James Otis disguised himself as a construction worker and took a pick-ax to Trump’s star in a pre-dawn incident that was caught on camera. The 53-year-old, who described himself as a “Bernie Democrat,” later told Deadline Hollywood that he was willing to go to jail for his crime.

The star was destroyed entirely; James reached a plea deal in February that included no jail time. He was instead ordered to pay $700 to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which maintains the famous strip on Sunset Boulevard, and another $3,700 to the Hollywood Historic Trust, though the cost to install a new star reportedly reached around $30,000.

The Los Angeles Police Department had no further details on the identity of the latest vandal, TMZ reported.

Trump was awarded his Walk of Fame star in 2007 for his work on the hit NBC reality TV show The Apprentice. The iconic symbol quickly became a controversial attraction for Trump’s supporters and detractors during the presidential campaign.

A week before Election Day, a homeless woman, seemingly guarding Trump’s star from other would-be vandals, was harassed and beaten by a group of anti-Trump protesters.

After Trump won the White House, his fans gathered around the Hollywood star to celebrate his stunning victory over Hillary Clinton.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson