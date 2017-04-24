Report: Megyn Kelly to Make NBC Debut in June

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly is set to make her long-anticipated debut at NBC News in June, according to a report.

Kelly will report for duty at NBC in May, with her Sunday newsmagazine show eyeing a June launch date, according to the New York Post‘s Page Six. Former Dateline executive producer David Corvo will reportedly EP the new show alongside NBC producer Elizabeth Cole.

The outlet also reported that Kelly will join the network’s national correspondent Kate Snow on Sunday nights.

The 46-year-old former host of The Kelly File was released from her Fox News contract in early March. Kelly is set to host a daytime news show and a Sunday newsmagazine show at NBC, though the Wall Street Journal reported in March that both shows were coming together very slowly.

Earlier this month, Page Six reported that NBC News chairman Andy Lack had traveled to Russia to try to secure an interview with Vladimir Putin, leading to speculation that the network was hoping to give the high-profile interview to Kelly to launch her show.

While a target date has reportedly been set for the Sunday show, NBC insiders told Page Six that the daytime show remains without an executive producer ahead of its expected fall debut. One source said the network “has no idea what they’re going to do with Megyn,” with various formats suggested including a talk show or a studio audience show.

Another source told the outlet that the daytime show is nearly “entirely staffed” and that the network simply hasn’t yet announced any hires.

In January, Page Six reported that NBC would carve an hour out of its top-rated Today to make room for its new anchor. The following month, Tamron Hall turned down an offer to stay at NBC after she was told the network was cutting “Today’s Take,” which she co-hosted with Al Roker, to clear the way for Kelly.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson took over Kelly’s time slot following her departure in January, with Tucker Carlson Tonight nearly doubling the ratings of Kelly File in its first few weeks. Carlson has since been tapped to take over the 8 p.m. hour on Fox after the network ousted longtime ratings king Bill O’Reilly last week following an investigation into sexual harassment allegations.

