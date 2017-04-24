Rihanna Melts Snowflakes with Defiant Instagram Posts

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Pop superstar Rihanna is hitting back against snowflake “haters” who criticized her for daring to Photoshop images of Queen Elizabeth II on to photos of herself in fashion-forward get-ups.

Rihanna first posted the doctored images of the Queen over the weekend, with captions like “be humble,” “ya’ll chickens is ash and I’m lotion” and “it’s not that deep” as Queen Elizabeth’s head was put onto the pop singer’s body.

be humble. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

y'all chickens is ash and I'm lotion. 😂 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

#gucci UPDATE: Mumz said she won't too happy bout this post so I had to edit *insert appropriate Gucci Mane lyrics here* A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

it's not that deep. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

Soon after, politically correct followers of the pop singer responded to the images with dismay.

“Its rude you know. This is not funny. She’s someone’s grandma. Imagine if its yours,” one Instagram user wrote, according to the Wrap.

“Rihanna is craving attention I suppose. The queen is 91 and deserves respect,” another user wrote.

“I think it’s a bit degrading. Hasn’t she done enough and earned enough respect for us to ask permission first? (For us to portray her in a way she may not like or find belittling of her accomplishments. She is just another human and might find it hurtful),” a different user wrote.

“This is just disrespectful she is our monarch who has ruled for 65 years of her 91 years of life, she has dedicated her whole life to the service of the UK and over-seas territories,” another user wrote. “A job as monarch she probably never wanted and had no choice in the matter and is certainly a job she was never brought up to do. She deserves respect no matter what you think of the monarchy.”

On Monday, Rihanna defiantly posted yet another photoshopped image of the Queen, appearing not to let the criticism affect her.

haters will say it's photoshop. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 24, 2017 at 6:27am PDT

Rihanna’s only remark with the photo? “Haters will say it’s photoshop.”