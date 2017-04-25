‘Bachelor’ Star Chris Soules Arrested for Allegedly Fleeing Scene of Fatal Accident

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Reality TV star Chris Soules, who formerly served as a contestant on ABC’s dating show The Bachelor, was reportedly arrested in Iowa on Monday after allegedly fleeing the scene of a fatal accident.

Soules, who starred in the show’s 19th season, is currently in custody in Iowa’s Buchanan County Jail, after reportedly driving into a tractor trailer on Monday evening, according to TMZ.

The crash sent the tractor into a ditch; the driver was taken to a hospital and later died. Soules was reportedly apprehended by authorities after witnesses to the crash identified him and contacted the police.

Soules, 35, was also taken to a hospital for medical attention but did not sustain serious injuries.

TMZ claims to have obtained documents in which police confirm the reality star was in possession of alcoholic beverage containers at the time of the crash.

Soules was reportedly placed in custody at the Buchanan County Jail and was set to be arraigned Tuesday morning.

He is reportedly being held on a $10,000 bond.

