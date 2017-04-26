Rob Schneider Rips UC Berkeley: ‘Add Burning Books to the Curriculum’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The actor and comedian Rob Schneider attacked UC Berkeley over its failure to protect free speech on campus following the cancellation of a speech by conservative commentator Ann Coulter, suggesting the university should “add burning books to the curriculum.”

“UC Berkeley, after you done eliminating speech you don’t like & words you don’t like what’s next?” Schneider wrote in a tweet. “Maybe add burning books to the curriculum.”

In another tweet, Schneider said that “freedom of thought, speech, conscience & informed consent to medical risk taking. There’s no greater calling for Americas in the 21st century.”

Schneider’s comments come after conservative commentator Ann Coulter was forced to cancel her speech at the university, after law enforcement sources told Fox News that there was a “99% chance” of violence from left-wing activists if the speech went ahead.

In February, riots broke out at UC Berkeley, causing the cancellation of a speech by former Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos, as protesters smashed ATMs and bank windows, looted a Starbucks, beat Trump supporters, pepper sprayed innocent individuals, and set fires in the street.

The recent events have all but destroyed the university’s reputation as the home of the 1960’s Free Speech Movement, as left-wing students use violence as a means of censoring conservative speakers.

Last month, Schneider claimed that the Democratic Party had lost the “ability to reason,” urging them to blame themselves for Hillary Clinton’s defeat rather than the Russian government.

“2010 Dems lost the House, 2012 Dems lost the Senate, 2016 Dems lost the White House, 2017 Dems lost ability to reason, It’s not Russia, it’s YOU,” Scheider said.

