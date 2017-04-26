Vogue Editor Anna Wintour: ‘No Point About Whining Or Complaining’ Over Trump Administration

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

NEW YORK CITY, New York – Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour says there is “no point about whining or complaining or screaming” over President Donald Trump’s presidency.

Wintour, who showered Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election with donations, fundraisers and Vogue spreads, told the Business of Fashion (BOF) that while dissenters of the Trump administration should push back, the outrage over his presidency is useless.

“The country voted,” Wintour said. “So what can we do now to be most helpful and to also stand up for what we believe in?”

While Wintour remains opposed to the Trump administration, saying “Dissent is not enough,” she also praised longtime fashion colleague Ivanka Trump, who has been invited by Wintour to attend the annual Costume Institute’s Met Gala, known as the ‘Oscars’ of the fashion industry.

“Ivanka has had a long history with the magazine, and I have respect for Ivanka and everything that she has achieved,” Wintour told BOF.

Wintour also left the door open to putting First Lady Melania Trump on the cover of American Vogue.

“It doesn’t mean that we are necessarily agreeing with everything that they say, but a lot of the country does,” Wintour said as she explained that a Trump Vogue cover may be coming.

“We always photograph or cover in some way the first ladies, so I can’t imagine that we wouldn’t at some point cover the first lady,” Wintour said.

The First Lady is no stranger to sweeping magazine covers. In 2005, Melania Trump posed for the cover of American Vogue in her reportedly $1 million custom John Galliano for Christian Dior wedding gown.

It is no surprise, however, that the fashion industry would be opposed to Trump’s ‘America First’ agenda. As Breitbart Texas previously reported, the New York fashion establishment greatly benefits from the outsourcing of American jobs and the H-1B foreign guest worker visa, which displaces American workers from their jobs and hires foreign workers instead.